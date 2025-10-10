Police Crackdown on Notorious Carjacking Syndicate in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR's police forces have successfully dismantled a notorious carjacking syndicate believed to be responsible for over 100 thefts since 2015. The group, led by a figure named Pandey, has been active across the region, targeting luxury vehicles and channeling them to northeastern states.

Five members, including Pandey, have been apprehended and face charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Two associates, Dare Mada Yangda and Yusuf Ali, remain at large with a trial in absentia planned. This operation is a significant victory against organized crime in the area.

The investigation also revealed that Pandey financed a property in Lucknow with illicit earnings. His criminal dossier includes 45 cases, ranging from robbery and murder to arms and drug offenses. The Patiala House special MCOCA court has already initiated proceedings against those arrested.

