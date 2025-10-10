Left Menu

Police Crackdown on Notorious Carjacking Syndicate in Delhi-NCR

A major carjacking group led by a gangster, responsible for over 100 thefts since 2015, has been dismantled in Delhi-NCR. Police have arrested five members under MCOCA, including the leader Pandey. The syndicate also engaged in serious crimes, laundering proceeds through property acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi-NCR's police forces have successfully dismantled a notorious carjacking syndicate believed to be responsible for over 100 thefts since 2015. The group, led by a figure named Pandey, has been active across the region, targeting luxury vehicles and channeling them to northeastern states.

Five members, including Pandey, have been apprehended and face charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Two associates, Dare Mada Yangda and Yusuf Ali, remain at large with a trial in absentia planned. This operation is a significant victory against organized crime in the area.

The investigation also revealed that Pandey financed a property in Lucknow with illicit earnings. His criminal dossier includes 45 cases, ranging from robbery and murder to arms and drug offenses. The Patiala House special MCOCA court has already initiated proceedings against those arrested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

