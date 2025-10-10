Left Menu

ICC Denies Interim Release of Duterte Before Trial

The International Criminal Court has denied former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's request for interim release before trial. Duterte, detained at The Hague since March, is accused of crimes connected to his 'war on drugs.' The court emphasized ensuring his presence at trial despite health claims.

The International Criminal Court has rejected an application by Rodrigo Duterte's defense team to release him from custody before his trial begins, according to court records released on Friday.

Duterte, the former President of the Philippines, remains in detention in The Hague on accusations related to extrajudicial killings during his controversial 'war on drugs' campaign. Despite his health claims, the court found potential risk factors that necessitate his detention to assure his presence at trial and safeguard the judicial process.

The ICC underscored that the discussion surrounding Duterte's fitness to stand trial remains open and is distinctly separate from their decision on his interim release. A timeline for this determination has yet to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

