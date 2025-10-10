Left Menu

Chandigarh Police Forms SIT for High-Profile Investigation

The Chandigarh Police has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged suicide of senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar. This six-member team, led by IG Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, aims for a prompt, impartial, and thorough investigation under strict timelines.

The Chandigarh Police have launched a newly formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into the alleged suicide of Y Puran Kumar, a senior officer in Haryana's police force. This initiative underscores the police's commitment to conducting an investigation that is both thorough and unbiased.

Led by IG Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, the six-member SIT is set to operate under tight deadlines to ensure an exhaustive probe. The team includes notable officers such as Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, SP City K M Priyanka, and DSP Charanjit Singh Virk, alongside other skilled members.

The SIT is tasked with a rigorous examination of all facets related to FIR No 156/2025. This includes evidence collection, witness interviews, and consultation with experts to ensure a comprehensive investigation process. The ultimate goal is to compile a detailed report that will provide clarity and transparency on the matter.

