Amit Shah Applauds Haryana Police's New Era Against Crime

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Narendra Modi government's efforts against drug trafficking, cybercrime, and organized crime. Addressing the Haryana Police's Recruit Basic Course Batch-93 parade, Shah emphasized the need for robust internal security management and highlighted new criminal laws aimed at improving the force's efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panchkula | Updated: 24-12-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 23:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the Narendra Modi government's unwavering commitment to combat drug and human trafficking, cybercrime, and organized crime during a parade for Haryana Police's new recruits on Wednesday.

Shah highlighted the peace established in regions previously challenged by left-wing extremism, terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and armed groups in the northeast, asserting that internal security remains a primary focus.

He urged the recruits to embrace advanced preparations by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, focusing on modern technologies and the application of newly implemented criminal laws to strengthen the police force further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

