Delhi Court to Hear Bail Plea of Controversial Godman

A Delhi court is set to hear the bail plea of Chaitanyananda Saraswati, a self-styled godman accused of molesting 17 women students. The case, assigned to Additional Sessions Judge Deepti Devesh, follows a recusal by Judge Atul Ahlawat. Chaitanyananda remains in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:56 IST
Chaitanyananda Saraswati
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court is scheduled to hear the bail plea of Chaitanyananda Saraswati on Monday. The self-styled godman faces serious allegations, accused of molesting 17 women students of a private management institute in the city.

The case has been assigned by the principal district and sessions judge of the Patiala House district courts to Additional Sessions Judge Deepti Devesh. Judge Devesh will preside over the hearing, following the recusal of Judge Atul Ahlawat.

Chaitanyananda remains in judicial custody ahead of the hearing, as the court prepares to address the disturbing charges leveled against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

