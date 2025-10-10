Putin Highlights Russia's Advanced Deterrent Capabilities
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia's progress in developing new deterrent weapons, suggesting the U.S. need not extend a key arms control treaty. He asserted Russia's nuclear deterrence as unparalleled globally.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the media on Friday, asserting the advancements in Russia's development of new deterrent weapons systems.
During his statement, Putin indicated that Russia's capabilities in nuclear deterrence surpassed those of any other nation worldwide.
He further implied that, even if the United States chose not to extend a fundamental arms control treaty, it would not pose a critical issue for Russia.
