Russia's Nuclear Arms Treaty Tensions: New Strategic Developments Discussed

President Putin asserted Russia is developing new strategic weapons and emphasized the importance of nuclear arms treaties. Russia is open to extending the New START treaty if the U.S. reciprocates. Putin warned an arms race is underway, highlighting complex geopolitical dynamics surrounding nuclear tests and deterrence strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:19 IST
Vladimir Putin

In a recent statement, President Vladimir Putin announced Russia's active development of new strategic weapons amidst discussions at a summit in Tajikistan. His comments come as the pivotal New START nuclear treaty's expiration looms, with uncertainty surrounding the United States' willingness to extend its warhead limits.

Putin expressed disappointment over a potential dissolution of the long-standing arms control framework with the U.S., emphasizing the ongoing arms race. He described extending the treaty as a valuable step for global security, provided there's mutual interest from the U.S.

The Russian president also acknowledged the potential for nuclear tests by unnamed nations, a move that could escalate tensions globally. While tests could affirm weapon effectiveness, as per some experts, they may exacerbate the arms race — a scenario Putin suggests could be mitigated by extending the New START Treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

