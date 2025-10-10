Left Menu

Hope Amidst Ruins: Palestinians Return Home After Ceasefire

Thousands of displaced Palestinians returned to the ruins of their homes in Gaza following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The truce includes troop withdrawal, hostage release, and aid entry. Though challenges remain, the agreement marks progress toward peace after years of conflict and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:17 IST
Hope Amidst Ruins: Palestinians Return Home After Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of displaced Palestinians trekked back to their ruined homes in Gaza after a ceasefire took effect between Israel and Hamas on Friday. Under the agreement, Israeli troops began withdrawing, signaling a potential end to one of the most intense conflicts in the region's recent history.

The ceasefire agreement also involves the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, while humanitarian aid is set to surge into the enclave. However, hurdles remain, such as the disarming of Hamas and deciding the future governance of Gaza.

Both Israelis and Palestinians welcomed the deal after a two-year war that resulted in significant casualties. The truce, part of a broader plan, offers hope but leaves critical questions unresolved, including the fate of remaining hostages and prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan ATS Unmasks Major Job Fraud Racket

Rajasthan ATS Unmasks Major Job Fraud Racket

 India
2
Explosion in Saranda Forest: Security Forces Targeted During Resistance Week

Explosion in Saranda Forest: Security Forces Targeted During Resistance Week

 India
3
Three Top CPI (Maoist) Leaders Surrender in Telangana

Three Top CPI (Maoist) Leaders Surrender in Telangana

 India
4
Cyclist Derek Gee Faces $34.82M Legal Battle with Former Team

Cyclist Derek Gee Faces $34.82M Legal Battle with Former Team

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025