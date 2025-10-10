Hope Amidst Ruins: Palestinians Return Home After Ceasefire

Thousands of displaced Palestinians trekked back to their ruined homes in Gaza after a ceasefire took effect between Israel and Hamas on Friday. Under the agreement, Israeli troops began withdrawing, signaling a potential end to one of the most intense conflicts in the region's recent history.

The ceasefire agreement also involves the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, while humanitarian aid is set to surge into the enclave. However, hurdles remain, such as the disarming of Hamas and deciding the future governance of Gaza.

Both Israelis and Palestinians welcomed the deal after a two-year war that resulted in significant casualties. The truce, part of a broader plan, offers hope but leaves critical questions unresolved, including the fate of remaining hostages and prisoners.

(With inputs from agencies.)