Wall Street's Roller Coaster: Tariff Tensions Trigger Market Drop

Wall Street suffered a notable decline on Friday, following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the potential for a dramatic rise in tariffs on goods imported from China.

By late morning, the key indexes reflected this investor anxiety: the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 201.88 points, settling at 46,156.54.

Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced losses, dropping by 43.06 points to 6,692.05 and 223.54 points to 22,801.09, respectively, eliminating prior gains earlier in the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)