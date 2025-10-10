Wall Street's Roller Coaster: Tariff Tensions Trigger Market Drop
Wall Street experienced a downturn on Friday after President Trump announced potential significant tariff increases on Chinese products. The major indexes, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, all fell, reversing earlier gains. This uncertainty in trade relations significantly impacted investor confidence, causing the market to drop.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:47 IST
Wall Street suffered a notable decline on Friday, following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the potential for a dramatic rise in tariffs on goods imported from China.
By late morning, the key indexes reflected this investor anxiety: the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down by 201.88 points, settling at 46,156.54.
Similarly, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite experienced losses, dropping by 43.06 points to 6,692.05 and 223.54 points to 22,801.09, respectively, eliminating prior gains earlier in the session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement