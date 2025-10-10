Left Menu

Clashes and Curfew: Tension Escalates in Meghalaya Village Amidst Violent Clashes

Lapangap village in Meghalaya faces heightened tension following a deadly clash with Karbi Anglong district residents over disputed land. With one person dead, police have strengthened their presence, as both communities claim territorial rights. The conflict has prompted curfews and increased security measures.

Lapangap village in Meghalaya is experiencing heightened tension following a violent clash with villagers from Assam's Karbi Anglong district, which left one person dead. The conflict arose over disputed land ownership, intensifying a pre-existing rivalry.

District officials have deployed additional police personnel to maintain order in the area, as tensions continue to simmer on both sides of the border. One camp with 25 Meghalaya Police officers has been positioned on a strategic hillock, with more forces on standby.

Clashes ignited when members of the Meghalaya community began harvesting in the area, believed to be theirs, which was contested by Assam villagers. The incident has led to a night curfew, with tear gas used to disperse mobs, as authorities strive to restore peace and complete the harvest safely.

