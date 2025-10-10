New Leadership at Kerala's Bevco: Ajithkumar Takes the Helm
The Kerala government has appointed ADGP M R Ajithkumar as the new chairperson of the state-run beverages corporation, Bevco. Ajithkumar, currently the Commissioner of Excise, succeeds Harshita Attaluri IPS, who will remain as Bevco's managing director, continuing her role from her appointment in August last year.
- India
(With inputs from agencies.)
