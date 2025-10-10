Left Menu

New Leadership at Kerala's Bevco: Ajithkumar Takes the Helm

The Kerala government has appointed ADGP M R Ajithkumar as the new chairperson of the state-run beverages corporation, Bevco. Ajithkumar, currently the Commissioner of Excise, succeeds Harshita Attaluri IPS, who will remain as Bevco's managing director, continuing her role from her appointment in August last year.

The Kerala government has named ADGP M R Ajithkumar as the new chairperson of Bevco, the state's beverages corporation.

Ajithkumar, who presently serves as the Commissioner of Excise and previously held a position as Director at Bevco, will assume his new role following a government order issued on Friday.

He succeeds Harshita Attaluri IPS, who was appointed as Bevco's chairperson in August last year and will continue as the managing director.

(With inputs from agencies.)

