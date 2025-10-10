New Leadership at Kerala's Bevco: Ajithkumar Takes the Helm

The Kerala government has named ADGP M R Ajithkumar as the new chairperson of Bevco, the state's beverages corporation.

Ajithkumar, who presently serves as the Commissioner of Excise and previously held a position as Director at Bevco, will assume his new role following a government order issued on Friday.

He succeeds Harshita Attaluri IPS, who was appointed as Bevco's chairperson in August last year and will continue as the managing director.

(With inputs from agencies.)