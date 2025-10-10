Unifying Forces: Sports and Security Collaborate for Progress in Jammu and Kashmir

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the importance of intelligence-based operations and a multifaceted approach to tackling internal security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a police event, he commended law enforcement agencies for dismantling terror networks and enhancing safety across the region.

Addressing the 10th All India Police Judo Cluster, Sinha praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police for contributing not only to security but also to socio-economic development, fostering a peaceful environment for industrial and social progress in the Union Territory.

Sinha further emphasized the role of sports in building communal harmony and national unity, urging youth to harness their talents for the nation. With over 2,000 athletes participating, the event showcases the potential of sports as a universal language of inclusivity and a celebration of India's diverse cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)