Unifying Forces: Sports and Security Collaborate for Progress in Jammu and Kashmir
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha emphasizes intelligence-based operations to tackle security issues in Jammu and Kashmir, commending police forces for enhancing safety and fostering socio-economic growth. During the 10th All India Police Judo Cluster event, Sinha highlighted the transformative power of sports and urged youth to contribute with courage and compassion.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the importance of intelligence-based operations and a multifaceted approach to tackling internal security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a police event, he commended law enforcement agencies for dismantling terror networks and enhancing safety across the region.
Addressing the 10th All India Police Judo Cluster, Sinha praised the Jammu and Kashmir Police for contributing not only to security but also to socio-economic development, fostering a peaceful environment for industrial and social progress in the Union Territory.
Sinha further emphasized the role of sports in building communal harmony and national unity, urging youth to harness their talents for the nation. With over 2,000 athletes participating, the event showcases the potential of sports as a universal language of inclusivity and a celebration of India's diverse cultural heritage.
