Clashes Erupt in Lahore: TLP Protest Escalates Amidst Heavy Police Presence

Violent clashes erupted in Lahore as supporters of the radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) clashed with police forces, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and numerous injuries, including police officers. The disturbances were prompted by TLP's attempt to protest against Israel's actions in Gaza.

The confrontation occurred near the US Consulate, with the city experiencing widespread chaos. Law enforcement was heavily deployed to prevent protesters from reaching Islamabad, with roads blocked and internet services suspended in affected areas.

Following the unrest, over 200 TLP members were arrested, and Lahore's roads faced severe congestion. Meanwhile, the US embassy issued warnings about potential disruptions from planned protests, advising citizens to steer clear of large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)