Clashes Erupt in Lahore: TLP Protest Escalates Amidst Heavy Police Presence

The city of Lahore witnessed violent clashes between Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters and police, resulting in two deaths and dozens of injuries. The unrest stemmed from a protest against Israel's actions in Gaza. Lahore's infrastructure was heavily disrupted with major traffic congestion and Internet suspensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 10-10-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Violent clashes erupted in Lahore as supporters of the radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) clashed with police forces, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and numerous injuries, including police officers. The disturbances were prompted by TLP's attempt to protest against Israel's actions in Gaza.

The confrontation occurred near the US Consulate, with the city experiencing widespread chaos. Law enforcement was heavily deployed to prevent protesters from reaching Islamabad, with roads blocked and internet services suspended in affected areas.

Following the unrest, over 200 TLP members were arrested, and Lahore's roads faced severe congestion. Meanwhile, the US embassy issued warnings about potential disruptions from planned protests, advising citizens to steer clear of large gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

