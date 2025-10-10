Rajasthan ATS Unmasks Major Job Fraud Racket

In a major breakthrough, the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has exposed a widespread job fraud racket, apprehending 28 suspects posing as ex-servicemen to secure security guard roles at the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

According to officials, 'Operation Square Pyramid' was launched when intelligence indicated the fraudulent recruitment of civilians as ex-servicemen by private security firms. The investigation revealed the use of forged documents, including fake discharge certificates and ID cards, by these companies to exploit the ex-servicemen quota.

ATS teams collaborated with FCI to verify credentials across various locations, confirming that 28 individuals had used fake documents. Subsequently, arrests were made, and the fraudulent documents were confiscated as a full-scale investigation gets underway to track down those behind the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)