Explosion in Saranda Forest: Security Forces Targeted During Resistance Week

In a targeted attack during the 'resistance week' observed by CPI (Maoist), two CRPF personnel were injured when two IEDs exploded in the Saranda forest area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

The incidents occurred on Friday, according to a senior police officer, with the improvised explosive devices suspected to have been planted by the proscribed Maoist group. The blasts took place in the Babudih area under Jaraikela police station limits.

The injured CRPF inspector was transported to a hospital in Rourkela, Odisha, while the jawan was being taken to a medical facility. In anticipation of further activities by the Maoists during this period, security across Jharkhand has been tightened, including the deployment of 12 CRPF battalions and support from the Jharkhand Armed Police and India Reserve Battalion.

(With inputs from agencies.)