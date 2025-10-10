Pune Gangster's Passport Row: Nilesh Ghaywal's Escape Stirs Controversy
Pune police seek to cancel the passport of gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, suspected to have fled abroad amid a firing case probe. The special MCOCA court requires legal provision for this request. Ghaywal's gang members are facing accusations under MCOCA, but charges were revoked against his brother, Sachin.
Pune police have requested the special MCOCA court to revoke the passport of notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, who is believed to have slipped out of the country as investigations into a shooting case ensue.
The court has asked prosecutors for the legal basis of this request, a police official stated. The investigation into the violent incident involving Ghaywal has been handed over to the Pune Crime Branch.
This comes after Ghaywal's gang members were linked to an attack where local resident Prakash Dhumal was shot and a student wounded during a road rage incident in Kothrud on September 17.
