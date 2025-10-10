High Court Grants Bail to Baba Anoop Singh in Murder Case
The Uttarakhand High Court has granted bail to Baba Anoop Singh in connection with the Tarsem Singh murder case held at Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara. The court ruled that conspiracy cannot be established solely on a phone call or old enmity. The case involved multiple charges under the IPC and Arms Act.
The Uttarakhand High Court has granted bail to Baba Anoop Singh, accused of involvement in the Tarsem Singh murder at Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara.
Justice Ravindra Maithani presided over the case, stating that a conspiracy charge requires more evidence than a phone call or past grievances.
Tarsem Singh was gunned down on March 28, 2024, in the gurdwara's langar hall. Following this incident, Baba Anoop Singh faced charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.
