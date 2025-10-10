High Court Grants Bail to Baba Anoop Singh in Murder Case

The Uttarakhand High Court has granted bail to Baba Anoop Singh, accused of involvement in the Tarsem Singh murder at Nanakmatta Sahib Gurdwara.

Justice Ravindra Maithani presided over the case, stating that a conspiracy charge requires more evidence than a phone call or past grievances.

Tarsem Singh was gunned down on March 28, 2024, in the gurdwara's langar hall. Following this incident, Baba Anoop Singh faced charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)