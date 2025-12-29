Tragic Unveiling: The Murder Case of a Young Boy in Kazhakkoottam
A four-year-old boy's death in Kazhakkoottam has been confirmed as murder. The child, Gildhar, was initially reported unresponsive by his mother, Munni Beegam, but injuries suggested foul play. Police have detained Beegam and a male friend as part of the investigation, pending a detailed postmortem report.
The death of a four-year-old boy in Kazhakkoottam has been ruled a murder, according to police statements released on Monday.
The postmortem results revealed the young victim, Gildhar, faced foul play, contradicting his mother, Munni Beegam's initial claim of an unexplained nap-time fatality.
Police are holding Beegam and an associate, pending a detailed investigation once the complete postmortem report is available.
