Tragic Unveiling: The Murder Case of a Young Boy in Kazhakkoottam

The death of a four-year-old boy in Kazhakkoottam has been ruled a murder, according to police statements released on Monday.

The postmortem results revealed the young victim, Gildhar, faced foul play, contradicting his mother, Munni Beegam's initial claim of an unexplained nap-time fatality.

Police are holding Beegam and an associate, pending a detailed investigation once the complete postmortem report is available.

(With inputs from agencies.)