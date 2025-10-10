Deadly Terror Assault on Pakistani Police Training Centre
A terror attack on a police training center in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the death of three terrorists and one police officer. The assault involved heavy weapons and a suicide bomber, leading to a fierce gunfight. Combat operations are ongoing, with security forces working to neutralize remaining threats.
In a tragic incident, three terrorists were killed while one police officer died during a terror attack on a police training center in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday. The attack was launched by seven to eight heavily armed terrorists who targeted the Dera Ismail Khan Police Training Centre with heavy weapons.
Initial reports indicate that a suicide bomber detonated near the facility, prompting an intense exchange of gunfire between the attackers and the security forces. Retaliatory action by police personnel neutralized three terrorists, but up to five others are believed to be holed up within the compound.
DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sabzdar is overseeing the ongoing operation, with reinforcements from the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines and the Pakistan Army's Special Services Group leading efforts. The attack resulted in one police fatality and six injuries, as clearance operations continue.
