Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Devastate Kyiv, Prime Minister Svyrydenko Confirms Major Energy Disruption

In a disturbing escalation, Russian drone and missile attacks injured over 20 civilians in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials confirmed Friday. These aggressive actions also resulted in damage to infrastructure, sparking blackouts in several regions. Tragically, a child was reported killed in another set of strikes in southeastern Ukraine.

Efforts were underway to rescue residents from a burning 17-story apartment block in central Kyiv, with over 20 individuals extricated by emergency services. Five were hospitalized while others received immediate medical assistance on-site, authorities reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Russia for targeting civilian infrastructure amid its battlefield shortcomings, urging global support to reinforce Ukraine's air defenses. Ukraine's Prime Minister described these incidents as some of the largest attacks on the nation's power grid to date.

