Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Devastate Kyiv, Prime Minister Svyrydenko Confirms Major Energy Disruption

Russian drone and missile strikes in Ukraine wounded at least 20 people in Kyiv, resulted in blackouts, and caused further damage to the energy infrastructure. President Zelenskyy condemned the attacks and reached out to international allies, including the U.S., for enhanced air defense systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 11-10-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 00:33 IST
Escalating Tensions: Russian Strikes Devastate Kyiv, Prime Minister Svyrydenko Confirms Major Energy Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a disturbing escalation, Russian drone and missile attacks injured over 20 civilians in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials confirmed Friday. These aggressive actions also resulted in damage to infrastructure, sparking blackouts in several regions. Tragically, a child was reported killed in another set of strikes in southeastern Ukraine.

Efforts were underway to rescue residents from a burning 17-story apartment block in central Kyiv, with over 20 individuals extricated by emergency services. Five were hospitalized while others received immediate medical assistance on-site, authorities reported.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized Russia for targeting civilian infrastructure amid its battlefield shortcomings, urging global support to reinforce Ukraine's air defenses. Ukraine's Prime Minister described these incidents as some of the largest attacks on the nation's power grid to date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

Trump's Trade Turbulence Sinks Wall Street Amid Sino-U.S. Tensions

 Global
2
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: A New Twist in U.S.-China Trade War

 Global
3
Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

Tragedy in Tennessee: Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing

 Global
4
Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

Senator Blackburn Seeks Answers on Capitol Riot Phone Data Subpoenas

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025