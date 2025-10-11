Left Menu

Animal Remains Discovery Leads to Arrests in Bundi

Three individuals were arrested in Bundi district after the remains of a bovine animal were found in a river, escalating local tension. The accused were arrested following a police investigation and were found to have orchestrated the slaughter for a planned meal. Further investigations are in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 11-10-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 00:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Bundi district, a perplexing discovery of bovine remains in a river resulted in the arrest of three individuals, police reported on Friday. The incident, which surfaced nearly three weeks ago, has stirred tension in the area.

Arbaz, Gulzar, and Sarfaraj were detained after a thorough police investigation traced back to them. They were produced in court and subsequently placed in police custody for three days, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajit Meghwanshi.

The investigation revealed that Sarfaraj, related to Arbaz by marriage, had concocted a plan with the other suspects to serve bovine meat at a family gathering. Their attempt was thwarted after the animal's remains were discovered, prompting a swift police response.

