Global Tensions and Triumphs: A World News Summary

In recent global news, North Korea held a military parade marking its ruling party's 80th anniversary, attended by China's Premier. President Trump blamed Democrats for U.S. government layoffs amid a shutdown. Morocco's King called for job-boosting reforms. Venezuela's Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize, while tensions rose with new U.S.-China tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 05:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea showcased its military might in a grand parade celebrating 80 years of its ruling Workers' Party, a display of power accompanied by China's Premier Li Qiang, who witnessed the festivities in Pyongyang.

In the United States, President Donald Trump attributed mass layoffs of federal workers to Democratic opposition during an ongoing government shutdown, further intensifying his downsizing campaign.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI urged reforms for job creation and regional equality, as protests highlighted demands for improved healthcare, education, and anti-corruption measures. Meanwhile, Venezuela's opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to supporting democratic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

