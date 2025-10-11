Global Tensions and Triumphs: A World News Summary

North Korea showcased its military might in a grand parade celebrating 80 years of its ruling Workers' Party, a display of power accompanied by China's Premier Li Qiang, who witnessed the festivities in Pyongyang.

In the United States, President Donald Trump attributed mass layoffs of federal workers to Democratic opposition during an ongoing government shutdown, further intensifying his downsizing campaign.

Morocco's King Mohammed VI urged reforms for job creation and regional equality, as protests highlighted demands for improved healthcare, education, and anti-corruption measures. Meanwhile, Venezuela's opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, dedicated her Nobel Peace Prize to supporting democratic efforts.

