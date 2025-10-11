Left Menu

China Offers Bounty for Capture of Alleged Taiwanese Psychological Warfare Officers

Chinese authorities announced rewards for information about 18 Taiwanese officials accused of promoting separatism. The suspects allegedly conducted psychological warfare, including spreading disinformation. Taiwan remains defiant, vowing to strengthen its defenses against China's territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-10-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 08:14 IST
  • China

Chinese authorities have put out a $1,400 reward for information leading to the capture of 18 Taiwanese military personnel accused of promoting separatist activities. This announcement follows Taiwan's vow to enhance its defense capabilities.

The Xiamen public security bureau identified the 18 individuals as core members of Taiwan's psychological warfare unit, revealing their pictures and personal information. These units are said to engage in disinformation, intelligence gathering, and the broadcast of propaganda.

The crackdown aligns with increased military and political pressures China is applying to assert its claims over Taiwan. Despite the symbolic nature of the wanted notice, Taiwan is unfazed, reaffirming its stance against intimidation tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

