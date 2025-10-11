UN Rights Chief Condemns Civilian Killings in El Fasher, Urges Action to Halt Atrocities

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, has issued a forceful condemnation of the continued killing and injuring of civilians in El Fasher, North Darfur, describing the attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as a blatant disregard for human life and international law. His statement follows disturbing reports that at least 53 civilians were killed and more than 60 injured between 5 and 8 October 2025 alone — with indications that the true toll may be considerably higher.

Escalating Civilian Casualties and Targeted Attacks

According to verified data from the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), at least 46 civilians were killed in artillery and drone strikes on the Abu Shouk and Daraja Oula neighbourhoods and the Abu Shouk internally displaced persons (IDP) camp. The RSF reportedly launched sustained attacks on densely populated civilian areas, compounding an already dire humanitarian situation in North Darfur.

Among the dead were 14 civilians, including healthcare workers and patients, who perished during RSF strikes on 5 and 7 October targeting the Saudi Hospital, the last major functioning medical facility in the region. The hospital, already severely under-resourced, sustained significant structural damage and was forced to halt most operations, leaving thousands without access to emergency or surgical care.

Türk decried the attacks as “inhumane and lawless,” stating, “I am appalled by the RSF’s endless and wanton disregard for civilian life. Despite repeated international appeals, they continue to target civilians, hospitals, and shelters with total impunity. This must end.”

Ethnically Motivated Violence and War Crimes Concerns

Beyond aerial and artillery assaults, ground operations by RSF fighters resulted in further atrocities. The UN reports that at least seven civilians were summarily executed during door-to-door searches in parts of El Fasher. Preliminary evidence suggests that these killings were ethnically motivated, primarily targeting members of the Zaghawa community, echoing patterns of violence documented during the height of the Darfur conflict in the early 2000s.

These actions, if confirmed, could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law. Türk reminded all parties that the International Criminal Court (ICC) has already set a precedent for accountability in Darfur, referencing this week’s conviction of Ali Kushayb, a former Janjaweed leader, for atrocities committed during the previous phase of conflict in the region.

“I urge the RSF – indeed all parties to the conflict – to draw lessons from the conviction of Ali Kushayb,” Türk stated. “Those responsible for ordering or committing atrocities in Darfur must know that accountability is inevitable.”

Humanitarian and Security Crisis Deepens

El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, has become the epicentre of an escalating humanitarian catastrophe. Tens of thousands of residents and internally displaced persons are trapped amid ongoing hostilities, with limited access to food, clean water, and medical care. Civilian infrastructure — including mosques, schools, and humanitarian compounds — has been repeatedly hit by shelling and drone attacks.

Humanitarian workers warn that aid convoys face restricted access, and the security vacuum has allowed both RSF units and allied militias to operate with near-total impunity. The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed alarm over the destruction of healthcare facilities, warning of the collapse of North Darfur’s public health system.

Call for International Action and Accountability

The UN High Commissioner reiterated his appeal for urgent international intervention, urging UN Member States with influence over the warring parties to press for an immediate end to attacks on civilians. He emphasized the need for robust diplomatic, humanitarian, and legal measures to prevent further atrocities.

Türk also called on the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF to comply with international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution, which prohibit indiscriminate or disproportionate attacks against civilians and civilian objects.

“The world cannot stand idle as the people of Darfur endure yet another wave of horror,” he said. “The protection of civilians must be at the centre of all international efforts in Sudan.”

Background: Renewed Conflict in Darfur

The renewed violence in Darfur follows the broader conflict that erupted in April 2023 between Sudan’s two main military factions — the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Once allies, the two groups are now locked in a struggle for power that has devastated multiple regions of Sudan, killing tens of thousands and displacing over 8 million people, according to UN estimates.

El Fasher, long a refuge for displaced populations, has witnessed intensified RSF offensives since mid-2025, with ethnic targeting and indiscriminate bombardments drawing widespread international condemnation.

The Path Forward: Justice and Protection

The UN Human Rights Office continues to monitor and document violations, with findings expected to feed into upcoming UN Security Council briefings and reports to the Human Rights Council. Türk reiterated that impunity cannot be tolerated, and that the international community must support mechanisms to investigate, prosecute, and prevent further abuses.

As the conflict in Sudan shows no sign of abating, the High Commissioner’s statement serves as a stark reminder that protecting civilians and upholding international law remain urgent moral and legal imperatives.