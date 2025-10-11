Judicial Roadblocks: The Struggle Over National Guard Deployments in U.S. Cities

In a recent development, federal judges have halted President Trump's plans to deploy the National Guard in major cities such as Chicago and Portland. Contrasting this scenario, Guard troops are already patrolling Memphis, Tennessee, under the approval of the state's governor.

The deployment of troops in Memphis is intended to support federal law enforcement and has generated mixed reactions. Mayor Paul Young, who did not request the deployment, hopes the task force will focus on violent offenders rather than intimidate local residents. Federal officials have reported making numerous arrests and issuing traffic citations as part of these operations.

Meanwhile, legal battles continue as federal judges in Illinois and Oregon block the deployment, citing concerns over state sovereignty and constitutional violations. The controversial move has become a focal point for discussions on the appropriate use of military forces in domestic policing.