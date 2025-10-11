Left Menu

Tributes Paid to Fallen CRPF Hero Mahendra Laskar

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Union Minister Sanjay Seth honored CRPF head constable Mahendra Laskar, who was killed in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation. The blast injured three men in Jharkhand. Chief Minister Soren expressed condolences, highlighting Laskar's bravery during a wreath-laying ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn ceremony on Saturday, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Union Minister Sanjay Seth paid their respects to Mahendra Laskar, the CRPF head constable who lost his life in an IED blast in Jharkhand.

The attack occurred during an anti-Naxal operation in the Saranda forest, claiming Laskar's life and injuring two others. A wreath-laying ceremony at the 133 CRPF battalion headquarters in Ranchi honored the fallen constable.

Amid increased security during the CPI(Maoist) 'resistance week', Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep condolences, and efforts continue to protect the state against further threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

