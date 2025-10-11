Left Menu

Cross-Border Legal Tensions: Pregnant Woman's Case in Bangladesh

A pregnant Indian woman and three others face indictment in Bangladesh for illegal entry, potentially leading to their repatriation. This follows disputes over their deportation, with Indian media reports contradicted by local authorities. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has ordered their return to India.

Cross-Border Legal Tensions: Pregnant Woman's Case in Bangladesh
In a legal development that underscores cross-border tensions, a court in Bangladesh is set to indict a pregnant Indian woman, Sonali Khatun, along with three others for illegally entering the country. The case has been under scrutiny after reports suggested Indian authorities pushed them across the border suspecting them of being Bangladeshi nationals.

Chief Public Prosecutor M Abdul Wadud stated that the hearing for the charge framing is scheduled for October 23. If the accused plead guilty, it may facilitate their repatriation, although conflicting media reports have emerged regarding arrangements made by the Bangladeshi authorities for their return.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has intervened by annulling the Indian government's decision to deport the individuals as illegal immigrants, directing that they be returned to India. This directive follows petitions questioning their detention and deportation.

