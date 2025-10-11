MercadoLibre Ventures into Brazil's Online Medicine Market

In a significant move for Latin American e-commerce, MercadoLibre is set to enter Brazil's lucrative online medicine market. The company announced on Thursday that it will test the waters by leveraging its newly acquired drugstore. This expansion marks its first attempt in Brazil, despite already selling medicines in other key Latin American markets.

Meanwhile, Porr, a construction company, has acquired parts of VAMED's Austrian businesses after Strabag withdrawn. The acquisition includes project development and thermal spa holdings, secured for one euro, plus additional capitalizations from VAMED.

In the U.S., the government released 2026 quality ratings for Medicare plans, influencing bonus payments to insurers, while AstraZeneca broke ground on a $4.5 billion plant in Virginia as part of efforts to meet domestic production demands. Separately, Indian authorities arrested the owner of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, linked to fatal cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh.