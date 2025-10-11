MercadoLibre Ventures into Brazil's Online Medicine Market
MercadoLibre, a leading Latin American e-commerce firm, is entering Brazil's online medicine market by acquiring its first drugstore. This move comes as part of the company’s strategy to expand its pharmaceutical sales in Latin America, having already established presence in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.
In a significant move for Latin American e-commerce, MercadoLibre is set to enter Brazil's lucrative online medicine market. The company announced on Thursday that it will test the waters by leveraging its newly acquired drugstore. This expansion marks its first attempt in Brazil, despite already selling medicines in other key Latin American markets.
