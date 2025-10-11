Left Menu

MercadoLibre Ventures into Brazil's Online Medicine Market

MercadoLibre, a leading Latin American e-commerce firm, is entering Brazil's online medicine market by acquiring its first drugstore. This move comes as part of the company’s strategy to expand its pharmaceutical sales in Latin America, having already established presence in Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move for Latin American e-commerce, MercadoLibre is set to enter Brazil's lucrative online medicine market. The company announced on Thursday that it will test the waters by leveraging its newly acquired drugstore. This expansion marks its first attempt in Brazil, despite already selling medicines in other key Latin American markets.

Meanwhile, Porr, a construction company, has acquired parts of VAMED's Austrian businesses after Strabag withdrawn. The acquisition includes project development and thermal spa holdings, secured for one euro, plus additional capitalizations from VAMED.

In the U.S., the government released 2026 quality ratings for Medicare plans, influencing bonus payments to insurers, while AstraZeneca broke ground on a $4.5 billion plant in Virginia as part of efforts to meet domestic production demands. Separately, Indian authorities arrested the owner of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, linked to fatal cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh.

