International Justice: Belgian Team Investigates Mumbai Murder Case

A sessions court in Mumbai has approved the Belgian authorities' request to interrogate three accused in a 2024 murder case. The case involves the murder of a speech and hearing-impaired man, Arshad Shaikh, with a Belgian resident wanted as a suspect. The court emphasizes adherence to mutual assistance treaties.

A sessions court in Mumbai has authorized a Belgian investigative team to question three individuals detained in connection with the 2024 murder of a speech and hearing-impaired man. The victim, Arshad Shaikh, was allegedly killed by friends Pravin Chavda and Shivjit Singh, with complicity from his wife, Rukhsana Shaikh, who had an affair with Chavda. A Belgian national, Jagpalpreet Singh, is reportedly the murder's mastermind.

The sessions judge approved the Belgian probe under a treaty for mutual legal assistance between India and Belgium. The Belgian team comprises two police officers, one judge, a government lawyer, and other officials, arriving in India between October 11-18. The court emphasized that the investigation must comply with Indian law and respect the accused's constitutional rights.

The defense, led by advocates Prakash Salsingikar and Ganesh Nagargoje, insisted on transparency, arguing for copies of the interrogation request to be shared with the accused and their legal representatives. The court ruled that defense lawyers and interpreters could attend the interrogation, ensuring the accused's legal rights were upheld throughout the process.

