Left Menu

Forged Documents Scandal: Police Constable in Hot Water

A police constable in Thane has been implicated in a fraud case for submitting forged documents to the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal. While contesting disciplinary action for dereliction of duty, Vivek Jadhav allegedly provided falsified signatures and stamps. Currently, no arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:00 IST
Forged Documents Scandal: Police Constable in Hot Water
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable in Thane is under investigation for allegedly submitting forged documents to the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), according to local law enforcement.

Vivek Jadhav, a constable with the Thane City Police, is accused of providing false signatures and fake rubber stamps in his challenge against a disciplinary action for neglecting duties.

The verification process by Naupada police station uncovered the alleged forgeries, yet authorities have not proceeded with any arrests at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honoring Heroes: Delhi Government's Tribute to Corona Warriors

Honoring Heroes: Delhi Government's Tribute to Corona Warriors

 India
2
Supreme Court to Deliver Verdict on Independent Probe in Karur Stampede Tragedy

Supreme Court to Deliver Verdict on Independent Probe in Karur Stampede Trag...

 India
3
Reliance Power's CFO Arrest Shakes Company Amid Fraud Allegations

Reliance Power's CFO Arrest Shakes Company Amid Fraud Allegations

 India
4
Kerala Residents Booked for Communal Abuse in Mangaluru

Kerala Residents Booked for Communal Abuse in Mangaluru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025