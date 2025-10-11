Forged Documents Scandal: Police Constable in Hot Water
A police constable in Thane has been implicated in a fraud case for submitting forged documents to the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal. While contesting disciplinary action for dereliction of duty, Vivek Jadhav allegedly provided falsified signatures and stamps. Currently, no arrests have been made.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A police constable in Thane is under investigation for allegedly submitting forged documents to the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT), according to local law enforcement.
Vivek Jadhav, a constable with the Thane City Police, is accused of providing false signatures and fake rubber stamps in his challenge against a disciplinary action for neglecting duties.
The verification process by Naupada police station uncovered the alleged forgeries, yet authorities have not proceeded with any arrests at this time.
(With inputs from agencies.)
