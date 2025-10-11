Demography Mission: A Step to Safeguard Identity and Heritage

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the importance of the Centre's Demography Mission as a pivotal initiative to safeguard India's identity and cultural heritage. Highlighting the state's struggles with illegal immigration, Sarma noted that Muslims comprise over 38% of Assam's population.

According to Sarma, the establishment of the high-powered committee on the Demography Mission marks a historic and necessary measure to address this national challenge through the '3-D policy'—Detect, Delete, and Deport. He reinforced this notion in a post on X, presenting data on the Hindu and Muslim population shifts since 1971.

The provided statistics reveal a decline in the Hindu population from 72.51% in 1971 to 61.46% in 2011, while the Muslim population rose from 24.56% to 34.22% in the same period. The Demography Mission was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day.

(With inputs from agencies.)