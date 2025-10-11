Demography Mission: A Step to Safeguard Identity and Heritage
Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, states that the Centre's Demography Mission aims to preserve India's identity and cultural heritage. Faced with challenges of illegal immigration leading to demographic changes, a committee has been set up to address this issue using the '3-D policy': Detect, Delete, and Deport.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the importance of the Centre's Demography Mission as a pivotal initiative to safeguard India's identity and cultural heritage. Highlighting the state's struggles with illegal immigration, Sarma noted that Muslims comprise over 38% of Assam's population.
According to Sarma, the establishment of the high-powered committee on the Demography Mission marks a historic and necessary measure to address this national challenge through the '3-D policy'—Detect, Delete, and Deport. He reinforced this notion in a post on X, presenting data on the Hindu and Muslim population shifts since 1971.
The provided statistics reveal a decline in the Hindu population from 72.51% in 1971 to 61.46% in 2011, while the Muslim population rose from 24.56% to 34.22% in the same period. The Demography Mission was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day.
