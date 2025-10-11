Ranchi DC Orders Probe into Viral Video of Minister's Son

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri has ordered the District Transport Officer to investigate a viral video showing Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari's son engaging in potential traffic violations.

The video purportedly depicts Krish Ansari standing on the sunroof of a moving SUV, sparking significant public concern and scrutiny.

Officials are working to identify the video's location as part of their investigation to take suitable measures against the apparent breach of traffic rules.