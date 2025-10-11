Darfur Attack: A Continued Siege in El-Fasher

A deadly attack by Sudanese paramilitaries has resulted in the deaths of at least 53 people, including 14 children and 15 women, according to a doctors' group. The assault targeted a shelter in the besieged Darfur city of el-Fasher, intensifying the ongoing civil war in the region.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a shelling attack late Friday at the al-Arqam Home, which housed displaced families. The attack also wounded 21 individuals, including children and women, as reported by the Sudan Doctors' Network. The shelter, located at Omdurman Islamic University, is now a symbol of the civilian plight.

This incident is the latest in a series of violent episodes in el-Fasher, which remains under siege. The city has become a focal point of the conflict between the Sudanese military and paramilitary forces. The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with the United Nations warning of dire conditions for the trapped civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)