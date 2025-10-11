Left Menu

Darfur Attack: A Continued Siege in El-Fasher

The Sudanese paramilitary attack on a shelter in Darfur, killing 53 people, is part of an ongoing civil war. The assault left numerous casualties, highlighting the dire situation in the besieged city of el-Fasher, Sudan's last stronghold in North Darfur, amid a humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:24 IST
Darfur Attack: A Continued Siege in El-Fasher
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A deadly attack by Sudanese paramilitaries has resulted in the deaths of at least 53 people, including 14 children and 15 women, according to a doctors' group. The assault targeted a shelter in the besieged Darfur city of el-Fasher, intensifying the ongoing civil war in the region.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a shelling attack late Friday at the al-Arqam Home, which housed displaced families. The attack also wounded 21 individuals, including children and women, as reported by the Sudan Doctors' Network. The shelter, located at Omdurman Islamic University, is now a symbol of the civilian plight.

This incident is the latest in a series of violent episodes in el-Fasher, which remains under siege. The city has become a focal point of the conflict between the Sudanese military and paramilitary forces. The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with the United Nations warning of dire conditions for the trapped civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengaluru Bulls Dominate with Stellar Performance Against Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengaluru Bulls Dominate with Stellar Performance Against Jaipur Pink Panthe...

 India
2
NCW Demands Justice for Odisha Student in Durgapur Assault Case

NCW Demands Justice for Odisha Student in Durgapur Assault Case

 India
3
A Diplomatic Gesture: Afghan Foreign Minister's Visit Highlights India-Afghanistan Ties

A Diplomatic Gesture: Afghan Foreign Minister's Visit Highlights India-Afgha...

 India
4
Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

Coco Gauff's Double Faults Don't Stop Her from Reaching Wuhan Final

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025