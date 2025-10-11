Left Menu

Interfaith Marriage Sparks Clash in Muzaffarnagar: A Tale of Tension and Conflict

In Jasoi village, Muzaffarnagar, a violent clash emerged over an interfaith marriage, leading to serious injuries for Suraj. Six individuals face charges, with three named suspects and one in custody. Security has been heightened to prevent further conflict as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:32 IST
Violence erupted in Jasoi village, Muzaffarnagar, following tensions between two community groups over an interfaith marriage, officials reported. The conflict left Suraj, a 26-year-old local, seriously injured.

Authorities have filed charges against six individuals, identifying suspects Nadeem, Naseem, and Wakar in the official complaint, with one now held in custody. Police are actively pursuing others involved in the incident.

Increased security measures are in effect, with additional police deployed to maintain peace as officials work to resolve the conflict and arrest the remaining suspects.

