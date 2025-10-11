Interfaith Marriage Sparks Clash in Muzaffarnagar: A Tale of Tension and Conflict

Violence erupted in Jasoi village, Muzaffarnagar, following tensions between two community groups over an interfaith marriage, officials reported. The conflict left Suraj, a 26-year-old local, seriously injured.

Authorities have filed charges against six individuals, identifying suspects Nadeem, Naseem, and Wakar in the official complaint, with one now held in custody. Police are actively pursuing others involved in the incident.

Increased security measures are in effect, with additional police deployed to maintain peace as officials work to resolve the conflict and arrest the remaining suspects.

