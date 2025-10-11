Tensions Rise as Norway Faces Israel in High-Stakes World Cup Qualifier

The upcoming World Cup qualifier between Norway and Israel in Oslo has sparked significant controversy, marked by protests and heightened security. Fans in Norway are divided over Israel's participation due to ongoing conflict in Gaza, adding political weight to the sporting event.

Outside the Norwegian parliament, hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters held demonstrations, some donning Palestine national team jerseys, as they voiced their opposition to the match taking place. Tensions are high as many call for Israel's expulsion, mirroring Russia's ban.

Meanwhile, Norwegian supporters, eager for a World Cup berth, seemed largely focused on the game itself. Despite political overtones, the fixture is a crucial step for Norway, leading Group I and inching closer to their first World Cup appearance since 1998.

