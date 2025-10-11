The Voting Dilemma: Migrant Workers' Struggle to Exercise Franchise
Migrant workers from Bihar, settled in Tamil Nadu, face challenges in exercising their voting rights due to the inability to take leave from low-paying, insecure jobs. Many are employed in various sectors across the state and have enrolled their children in local schools, making it difficult to travel back for state elections.
Migrant workers from Bihar, settled in Tamil Nadu, are facing a tough decision: exercise their voting rights back home or continue working to keep their livelihoods intact. With jobs often unstable and low-paying, taking time off becomes a nearly impossible option.
While some families have integrated into Tamil Nadu by enrolling children in local schools and even registering in local electoral rolls, the journey back to Bihar for elections remains out of reach for many. Ajay Kumar, a construction worker, stresses the economic hardship of such a trip, while many others express similar sentiments.
Organizations like HEAL Movement strive to empower these marginalized communities and support a shift from child labor to education; yet, the voting dilemma underscores the complexities faced. With over 35 lakh migrant workers spread across various sectors, the call for a voting mechanism at the workplace grows louder. As Alok, a hotel worker, suggests, this could preserve their economic stability while allowing them to participate in their democratic rights.
