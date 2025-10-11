Left Menu

Tragic Death Spurs Political Tensions in Uttar Pradesh

Family of Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit beaten to death in Rae Bareli, met CM Yogi Adityanath. Twelve suspects have been arrested. The Congress party alleged obstruction in their efforts to visit the family, claiming political interference in the expression of condolences.

The family of Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit man who was mistakenly beaten to death by a mob in Rae Bareli, met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for condolences on Saturday.

The tragic incident took place on October 2 in Unchahar, Rae Bareli, resulting in the arrest of 12 individuals. Hariom's wife and their family were accompanied by local MLA Manoj Pandey during the meeting with the Chief Minister.

Political tensions heightened as the Congress accused authorities of blocking their attempts to support Hariom's family, with officials claiming interference. Despite being stopped, Congress leaders gathered on the road in protest.

