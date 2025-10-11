Tragedy Strikes Leland: Four Dead After Homecoming Game Shooting

In Leland, Mississippi, a shooting after a high school football homecoming game left four people dead, as confirmed by State Senator Derrick Simmons to The Associated Press. The tragic event occurred in the small town's downtown area, following the game.

Four additional victims suffered injuries and were transported first to a local hospital in Greenville before being flown to a larger facility in Jackson, the state capital, according to Simmons. The senator noted that he received his information from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement sources.

Law enforcement is actively seeking an 18-year-old male for questioning in connection with the incident. The community is urged to provide any information on the suspect's whereabouts. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities combing the scene on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)