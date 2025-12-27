Left Menu

Naidu's Spiritual Visit to Ayodhya: A Faithful Homecoming

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu plans a visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on December 28. Scheduled to arrive from Hyderabad by 11 am, he will spend three hours at the temple. This marks his second visit, following last year's Pran Pratishtha ceremony attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-12-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 21:45 IST
Naidu's Spiritual Visit to Ayodhya: A Faithful Homecoming
N Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to embark on a spiritual journey this December 28, as he visits the sacred Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The itinerary reveals Naidu's departure from Hyderabad at 9 am, aiming to reach Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh by 11 am.

An official press release confirms Naidu will spend a considerable three-hour duration inside the temple from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Naidu's visit marks his second, following last year's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Twists and Turns: Unraveling the Ankita Bhandari Case

New Twists and Turns: Unraveling the Ankita Bhandari Case

 India
2
Illegal Lenders Under Scrutiny After Businessman's Suicide

Illegal Lenders Under Scrutiny After Businessman's Suicide

 India
3
Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Life Sentence in Unnao Rape Case

Supreme Court to Review High Court's Suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Li...

 India
4
Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

Canada Boosts Ukraine Aid with $2.5 Billion Commitment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025