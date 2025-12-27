Naidu's Spiritual Visit to Ayodhya: A Faithful Homecoming

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to embark on a spiritual journey this December 28, as he visits the sacred Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The itinerary reveals Naidu's departure from Hyderabad at 9 am, aiming to reach Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh by 11 am.

An official press release confirms Naidu will spend a considerable three-hour duration inside the temple from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Naidu's visit marks his second, following last year's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

