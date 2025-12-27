Naidu's Spiritual Visit to Ayodhya: A Faithful Homecoming
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu plans a visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on December 28. Scheduled to arrive from Hyderabad by 11 am, he will spend three hours at the temple. This marks his second visit, following last year's Pran Pratishtha ceremony attendance.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to embark on a spiritual journey this December 28, as he visits the sacred Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The itinerary reveals Naidu's departure from Hyderabad at 9 am, aiming to reach Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh by 11 am.
An official press release confirms Naidu will spend a considerable three-hour duration inside the temple from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Naidu's visit marks his second, following last year's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.
