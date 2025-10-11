Local Court Orders Community Service, Fines for Offenders

In a noteworthy ruling, a local court has mandated community service for three fruit sellers found guilty of obstructing traffic near a hospital. Nadeem, Bilal, and Fejan, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were apprehended by police officials and later charged under Section 34 of the Police Act for causing public disturbance near the Government Medical College and Hospital at Maheshpura Chowk.

The court instructed the trio to engage in community service by cleaning hospital wards from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for five days. This decision showcases a unique approach to punishment, aiming to rectify public inconvenience with a constructive community contribution.

In a separate incident, the police successfully secured a conviction in an illegal liquor possession case. Krishan Singh was apprehended by a police team from his residence in Badyal Quazian, Jammu, and found in possession of 54 quarters of illegally sold whisky. The court imposed a Rs 2,000 fine, reinforcing the legal consequences of unlawful activities.