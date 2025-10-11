Left Menu

Uttarakhand Government Slammed for Intimidating Independent Journalist

The Press Association and the Press Club of India censured the Uttarakhand government for targeting journalist Ajit Rathi. Rathi received a legal notice for his investigations on land deals by SIDCUL. The organizations view this as an attack on press freedom and democratic discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:23 IST
The Press Association and the Press Club of India have voiced strong opposition against the Uttarakhand government's decision to issue a legal notice to independent journalist Ajit Rathi. This move came after Rathi reported on land deals involving the State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL).

The legal action is seen as an attempt to pressure Rathi, who investigated the leasing of land originally earmarked for an IT Park to private entities. Such practices, according to the Press Association, undermine journalistic freedom.

The Press Club of India criticized the Uttarakhand government for what it described as authoritarian tactics that threaten the freedom of press and inhibit democratic discussions. They stressed the importance of safeguarding journalists' roles in reporting unbiased facts.

