Major Drug Bust: Assam Police Seize Yaba Tablets and Cigarettes
Assam Police, in collaboration with Assam Rifles, seized Yaba tablets and smuggled cigarettes valued at Rs 8 crore in Cachar district. The operation intercepted a boat carrying 10,000 Yaba tablets and 1,25,000 cigarette packets. Yaba tablets are illegal as they contain methamphetamine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-10-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 22:41 IST
India
- India
In a significant operation, Assam Police, alongside the Assam Rifles, seized Yaba tablets and smuggled cigarettes valued at Rs 8 crore in the Cachar district.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the collaborative operation successfully intercepted a boat on the Barak river carrying 10,000 Yaba tablets and 1,25,000 packets of Essential Light Cigarettes.
This bust underscores Assam's continued vigilance against drug trafficking, as Yaba tablets are illegal in India, containing the controlled substance methamphetamine.
