High-Profile Arrest in Businessman's Murder Case: All Accused Nabbed

Pooja Shakun Pandey, national general secretary of All India Hindu Mahasabha, was arrested for the murder of businessman Abhishek Gupta. Gupta was shot dead over a monetary dispute with the Pandeys. Police have arrested Pandey, her husband, and two shooters involved in the crime.

Updated: 11-10-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 23:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pooja Shakun Pandey, the national general secretary of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, has been apprehended by police in connection with the murder of businessman Abhishek Gupta. This high-profile arrest occurred late Friday, as confirmed by law enforcement officials on Saturday.

The arrest marks the fourth in this sensational case. Earlier, authorities detained Pandey's husband, Ashok Pandey, alongside two men accused of executing the murder at the couple's behest. The suspects, including Mohammad Fazal and Asif, are believed to have carried out the contract killing due to a financial dispute.

The incident took place on September 26, when Gupta was fatally shot at a bus stop in Aligarh. Police assert that the Pandey couple had a longstanding history of harassment against Gupta. A substantial reward was set for Pooja Pandey, signifying the gravity of the case.

