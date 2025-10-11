Ex-Police Commissioner's Land Deal Fraud Unveiled

In a significant development, Nagpur's former police commissioner, Ankush Dhanvijay, has filed a case accusing a builder of defrauding him of Rs 2.23 crore over a land deal. The complaint was lodged at Hingna police station, revealing a tangled web of deceit.

The former top cop, who now resides in Mumbai, had originally purchased 4 acres of land in Mauja Wagdhara two decades ago. In an agreement signed three years prior, developer Praveen Mansaram Walde assured Dhanvijay he would convert this land for residential use and provide a 3-BHK flat.

Dhanvijay later learned that Walde had allegedly forged his signature to secure key land documents. The discrepancy arose when the land value exceeded the promised flat's worth, prompting Dhanvijay to seek justice. Consequently, a case of cheating and forgery stands registered against Walde.