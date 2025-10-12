Left Menu

Tragic Tides: Migrant Bodies Found on Libyan Coastline

At least 61 migrant bodies have been discovered on Libya's western coast over two weeks. The Emergency Medicine and Support Center reported these tragic recoveries near Tripoli, signifying ongoing migrant crises. Libya remains a central transit hub for those fleeing to Europe post-2011's political upheaval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tripoli | Updated: 12-10-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 00:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Libya

Over the past fortnight, at least 61 bodies of migrants have been found on the Libyan coast west of Tripoli, according to a state medical center's report on Saturday. The Emergency Medicine and Support Center, linked to the health ministry, revealed bodies discovered from Zuwara to Ras Ijdir, near the Tunisian border.

Among the findings were remains belonging to irregular migrants, including three in Mellitah and twelve in Zuwara. The center highlighted another 34 bodies recovered in Zuwara, Abu Kammash, and Mellitah.

Emergency workers buried 12 bodies, while others were sent to the morgue for autopsies and further documentation. Social media posts from the center depicted the sobering scenes of medics retrieving bodies, wrapped in white plastic bags, from the shoreline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

