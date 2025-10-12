Left Menu

Unrest in Madagascar: Soldiers Join Youth-Led Protests

Madagascar faces major unrest as soldiers join youth protests against President Rajoelina, sparked by water and electricity shortages. Prime Minister Zafisambo calls for dialogue while public anger remains strong. CAPSAT soldiers’ support escalates tensions, with calls for political change and a significant challenge to Rajoelina's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 01:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Madagascar, tensions have soared as soldiers aligned with youth protesters, entering Antananarivo's May 13 Square, marking a pivotal moment in ongoing demonstrations. These protests, initially addressing water and electricity shortages, now represent the most serious challenge to President Andry Rajoelina since his 2023 re-election.

Earlier, troops from the CAPSAT unit, historically allied with Rajoelina, urged their peers to disobey orders and support the movement. This shift in military allegiance coincided with Prime Minister Ruphin Fortunat Zafisambo's televised assurance of government willingness to engage all factions in dialogue, aiming to quell rising tensions.

Despite government assertions and the appointment of new cabinet members, public discontent remains unaddressed. The unrest has resulted in casualties and sparked calls for President Rajoelina's resignation. The situation escalates amid claims of misinformation and the mediation appeal issued by General Jocelyn Rakotoson to restore order through dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

