Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Conflict

Firefights erupted along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border after Taliban forces retaliated against a Pakistani airstrike on Kabul. Pakistani and Afghan officials confirmed multiple clashes, with captured and destroyed posts on both sides. The violence reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions and accusations of harboring militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 02:25 IST
Tensions Escalate: Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Late Saturday saw intense firefights breaking out along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, following a series of retaliations linked to a recent Pakistani airstrike in Kabul. Security officials from both sides reported engagements across more than six locations along the contested frontier.

The Afghan Taliban claimed to have seized three Pakistani border posts, while Pakistan confirmed the destruction of several Afghan positions. Dramatic footage released by Pakistan depicted a night lit by artillery fire directed at Afghan territories.

Afghan Defense Ministry spokesperson Enayatullah Khowarazmi asserted that these actions were in retaliation for Pakistan's alleged violation of Afghan airspace, warning of further robust responses to future breaches. With tensions high, Pakistan remains vigilant as it grapples with accusations of militant support.

TRENDING

1
Italy's World Cup Dreams Rekindled with Crucial Win Over Estonia

Italy's World Cup Dreams Rekindled with Crucial Win Over Estonia

 Global
2
Tragic Loss in Sharm el-Sheikh: Qatari Diplomats Perish in Crash

Tragic Loss in Sharm el-Sheikh: Qatari Diplomats Perish in Crash

 Egypt
3
Iraq's Narrow Win Over Indonesia Revives World Cup Dreams

Iraq's Narrow Win Over Indonesia Revives World Cup Dreams

 Global
4
Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Illinois

Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Illinois

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025