Tensions Escalate: Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Conflict

Late Saturday saw intense firefights breaking out along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, following a series of retaliations linked to a recent Pakistani airstrike in Kabul. Security officials from both sides reported engagements across more than six locations along the contested frontier.

The Afghan Taliban claimed to have seized three Pakistani border posts, while Pakistan confirmed the destruction of several Afghan positions. Dramatic footage released by Pakistan depicted a night lit by artillery fire directed at Afghan territories.

Afghan Defense Ministry spokesperson Enayatullah Khowarazmi asserted that these actions were in retaliation for Pakistan's alleged violation of Afghan airspace, warning of further robust responses to future breaches. With tensions high, Pakistan remains vigilant as it grapples with accusations of militant support.