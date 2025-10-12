Holding Onto Hope Amid Destruction: Gaza's Ceasefire Echoes

As the Gaza ceasefire extends into its second day, tens of thousands of Palestinians have begun returning to their ravaged neighborhoods. Meanwhile, in Israel, the expectation of hostages' release has spurred celebrations, with U.S. President Donald Trump receiving both cheers and jeers at a rally in Tel Aviv.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, addressed the rally, highlighting the imminent release of hostages from Gaza. The event, drawing hundreds of thousands, was marked by both excitement and apprehension about the challenges ahead.

International efforts are amidst the ceasefire, with U.S. troops deploying to Israel to monitor the truce and aid distribution. However, pressing questions about Gaza's governance and the disarmament of Hamas persist, as do concerns about the extensive destruction caused by the conflict.