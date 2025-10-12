Left Menu

Holding Onto Hope Amid Destruction: Gaza's Ceasefire Echoes

In Gaza, a temporary ceasefire brings mixed emotions as Palestinians return to devastation and Israelis anticipate the release of hostages. International involvement is crucial, with U.S. troops monitoring and aid agencies preparing to deliver critical supplies. However, the future governance of Gaza and Hamas' disarmament remain uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gazacity | Updated: 12-10-2025 02:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 02:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the Gaza ceasefire extends into its second day, tens of thousands of Palestinians have begun returning to their ravaged neighborhoods. Meanwhile, in Israel, the expectation of hostages' release has spurred celebrations, with U.S. President Donald Trump receiving both cheers and jeers at a rally in Tel Aviv.

U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, addressed the rally, highlighting the imminent release of hostages from Gaza. The event, drawing hundreds of thousands, was marked by both excitement and apprehension about the challenges ahead.

International efforts are amidst the ceasefire, with U.S. troops deploying to Israel to monitor the truce and aid distribution. However, pressing questions about Gaza's governance and the disarmament of Hamas persist, as do concerns about the extensive destruction caused by the conflict.

