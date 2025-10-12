US News Roundup: Shutdown Impacts, Defense Controversies, and Unexpected Losses

The ongoing U.S. government shutdown continues to cause disruptions as thousands of federal workers face layoffs. Critical departments such as Treasury, Health, Education, and Homeland Security's cybersecurity division are all affected. Meanwhile, the shutdown's implications are also felt in air travel, with thousands of flights delayed nationwide.

Diane Keaton, aged 79, has passed away. An iconic figure in film, fashion, and design, Keaton's legacy includes her Oscar-winning role in "Annie Hall." Her death was confirmed by publishing company Rizzoli, who reflected on her profound influence on multiple spheres.

Munitions manufacturing experienced tragedy as an explosion at a Tennessee plant left 18 individuals missing and feared dead. The sizeable blast obliterated a facility at Accurate Energetic Systems, with investigators uncertain of finding any survivors.

