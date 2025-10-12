Left Menu

Trade Tensions: Rare Earths at the Center of U.S.-China Dispute

China criticized U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods as hypocritical and justified its own export restrictions on rare earths, labeling U.S. actions as damaging to economic talks. Despite refraining from new tariffs, China linked its export curbs to military concerns amid strained bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 08:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has labeled the recent U.S. tariffs on Chinese products as hypocritical while defending its restrictions on rare earth exports. The Chinese Commerce Ministry issued a statement asserting that these actions are a response to a series of U.S. measures.

Accusations from Beijing cited the addition of Chinese companies to a U.S. trade blacklist and imposition of port fees on Chinese vessels as discriminatory measures. This, according to China, has severely harmed its interests and disrupted the atmosphere for economic discussions.

The ministry emphasized that its restrictions on rare-earth exports are driven by military concerns, choosing not to directly link them as retaliation. This highlights increasing complexity and tension in ongoing trade relations.

